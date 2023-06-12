Bread And Circuses Will Not Save American Capitalism

MARK, MY WORDS - Contrary to what seems to be modern popular belief, Capitalism is not mentioned in the American Constitution. I’m not suggesting that it is inherently flawed or corrupt, so save the accusatory “communist” finger pointing for someone else. I would insist however, that if we are going to participate in a national capitalist marketplace, then everyone must adhere to the same set of rules or stop pretending that Capitalism is free and open to everyone who is willing to “work hard enough.”.

The monopolization of life-or-death essential goods and services, is not only a blatant violation of antitrust laws, but a constitutional contradiction to our right to the pursuit of happiness. Extreme concentration of power and wealth can only end in a master-slave economy that benefits the few over the many. Hammering the last nail in the coffin of the great unwashed will be the billionaires’ legions of AI robots protecting their twisted version of Capitalism from misguided human masses.

Without equal opportunity for all willing participants, Capitalism does not live up to its own definition. Though equal opportunity is not the same as equal outcome, a fair chance at prosperity for all those who labor under the Capitalist umbrella, is the least one can expect. As the odds of a roulette wheel do not change based on the net worth of the gambler, so must the rules of capitalism remain steadfast for all. There are rules and laws that must be established and maintained by all participants for all participants or the sales pitch for Capitalism no longer applies.

Fair and free Capitalism cannot survive without imposing reasonable limits on individual wealth.

As the concept evolved and became synonymous with being “an American,” I don’t believe any reasonable person imagined a 1% concentration of wealth that included ownership of all medicine, housing, food, and water resources. Arguably, with 3 or 4 people in the US controlling more wealth than half of our working class, Capitalism as we were made to understand it, is already dead. The elite have taken the money and controlled the narrative to protect it. Liberal and conservative branding have co-opted ownership of philosophies and set hard working Americans against each other.

When arguing with a modern Capitalist, it is important to remember that Capitalism is not inherently sacrosanct. Nothing is. An institution worthy of such idolatry must earn the people’s loyalty and protection rather than be anointed by an indoctrinated public that is more than willing to follow the sound of political and corporate sirens into a warm but deadly sea of ideocracy. With Democrats only able to see tax dollars going to the rich and Republicans only able to see those same dollars going to the poor, how does a conversation seeking solutions even begin? Perhaps a clear definition of terms before a verbal bloodbath of baseless accusations is in order (there are many, but this one serves my point):

Capitalism refers to an economic system in which a society's means of production are held by private individuals or organizations, not the government, and where products, prices, and the distribution of goods are determined mainly by competition in a free market. -Merriam-Webster

This definition and any others that I have found leave out one important element, that is, WHY? What is the reason for Capitalism? Does it exist to serve the unimpeded march of financial market juggernauts toward global domination and hegemony or to make the lives of all people better? Alas, with the cannon fodder landscapes that span the planet, it is not the answer the 99% are looking for.

Law and order, though subject to each individual’s interpretation, benefits both sides of the political spectrum. If we continue to allow corporate/Government sponsored media to frame our arguments, opinions and politics, it will inevitably end badly for those of us who don’t find ourselves flying over our private robot armies while sipping champaign in our private jets.

The enemy is not your Republican or Democrat neighbor. That tired and manufactured red herring cliché meant to keep us distracted while our world is covertly fashioned after the twisted visions of the elite, needs to be returned from whence it came. The marriage is already doomed if we keep fighting over “toilet seats down or up” issues while the house is on fire.

(Mark Dutton is a lifelong musician, music producer, and writer. He was arguing politics with his parents since he was a pre-teen. Majored in psychology and left college in his 3rd year on a 30 year magic bus trip around the world playing and writing music with some of the best in the biz. Mark is a contributor to CityWatchLA.com.)